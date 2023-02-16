As we look forward to the Academy Awards next month, the hate for the Grammys is still going strong, namely Beyoncé‘s snub.
The superstar has many of her biggest fans coming to her defense after Harry Styles won Album of the Year instead, and that includes Spike Lee.
The New York Knicks apologist recently spoke to The Guardian about the Houston native’s award show robbery.
He then explained that Black creatives show up at these prestigious award shows, but don’t take home any hardware.
“There’s a history of great Black artists who come up for these awards and don’t win. We all know their work is great because art speaks for itself. But then it always comes down to this tricky territory of validation,” he continued.
“Do black artists say: ‘F-ck it’ – or seek white validation and chase awards? I just want to give a shoutout to my sister Beyoncé. We know what the deal is. It’s straight-up shenanigans, skulduggery, subterfuge. Or as the British say: it’s some poppycock!”
What made the loss even more painful for the BeyHive was it wasn’t the first time she lost Album of the Year; it happened three previous times; I Am… Sasha Fierce in 2008, Beyoncé in 2013, and Lemonade in 2016.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Beyoncé not winning Album of The Year.
Spike Lee Is All Of Us After Beyoncé’s Grammys Snub: “That’s Some Straight-Up Bullsh-t” was originally published on cassiuslife.com