Man kicked by IMPD officer on Monument Circle suing department, city, officers

INDIANAPOLIS — Jermaine Vaughn, the man injured after he was kicked by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer in 2021, is now suing.

The civil tort case was filed Monday against IMPD, the City of Indianapolis, Officer Eric Huxley and two other officers.

Court documents allege the three officers pushed Vaughn up the concrete steps on Monument Circle before “forcibly pinning” him down on the concrete in Sept. 2021.

“Defendant Sgt. Huxley proceeded to viciously attack Plaintiff Vaughn while he was pinned down on the concrete and kicked Plaintiff in the head, face, and mouth,” the claim states.

Body-worn camera video shows Vaughn handcuffed and on the ground when Huxley “lifts his left leg, and drives his left foot down” into the man’s face, according to an affidavit. Blood is visible on the man’s mouth “within seconds.”

The claim says Vaughn “sustained extensive physical injuries, mental anguish, medical expenses, damage to his reputation, future medical expenses, and other damages.”

Vaughn’s two formal charges related to the incident were dismissed two weeks after, online court records show.

It is seeking actual, general, special and compensatory damages, including monetary damages against each defendant. A jury trial is also requested.

In Oct. 2022, a federal grand jury indicted Huxley on allegations he violated Vaughn’s civil rights by using excessive force.

