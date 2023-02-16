Indiana lawmakers hear testimony on marijuana decriminalization bill

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill moving through the Indiana statehouse focuses on two ounces of marijuana.

Several lawmakers say Wednesday’s testimony on House Bill 1297 is the first time a bill of this nature has gotten a hearing.

The bill would allow Hoosiers to possess up to two ounces of marijuana without any criminal punishment.

“It’s time that Indiana joins all of its neighboring states. Every state around us has some form of legalization — Ohio and Kentucky have medical and Illinois and Michigan have recreational,” Republican Representative Heath VanNatter said.

VanNatter says he was opposed to marijuana legalization when he got elected but has seen public opinion shift.

Last year, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order allowing Kentuckians with certain medical conditions to access medical marijuana. There are multiple conditions.

Several CBD companies spoke in favor of the bill, saying the current prohibition is negatively impacting farmers.

“This criminalization has severely restricted the market for our hemp farmers and small businesses and has resulted in confusing laws. For example, currently, farmers are prohibited from selling hemp flower outside of state lines and can only sell it to a licensed process in the state,” Justin Swanson, Midwest Hemp Council representative, said.

Others, like the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, Indiana State Police, and Prosecuting Attorneys Council spoke in opposition.

The Chamber is worried that decriminalization could hurt the workforce by creating confusion surrounding drug testing policies.

“The General Assembly will have to deal with the societal costs that are being discussed and ultimately the impact to the workforce when employers have to navigate through this process,” Ashton Eller with the Chamber said.

Read more from WRTV here