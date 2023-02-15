The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Tyler Perry Lands In Top 5 For Forbes’ 2022 List Of Highest-Paid Entertainers

Candice from Potomac Housewives with a Clapback
Candice, from the Real Housewives of Potomac, took to Twitter and wrote, I have tickets I don’t need for Beyonce. Reselling for the price I bought them at. Someone responded and said, I would donate them to a charity for kids, honestly. Candice, always with the quick clapback responded, well, you should do that if have extra tickets. I’m selling mine. When are y’all gonna learn not to play with Candice!
Source: https://twitter.com/TherealCANDIACE?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
AUDIO Tyrese on Manifesting an Award He Wants
Tyrese was on Jennifer Hudson when he talked about an Oscar award he has…well sorta. Start 2:10 it’s really what I would call a Bloscar…end 2;43 yeah, thanks man. Tyrese says he is manifesting his Oscar win for when he plays Teddy Pendergrass in his biopic.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbgGs4Xr4Jw
Tyler Perry Lands In Top 5 For Forbes’ 2022 List Of Highest-Paid Entertainers
According to Forbes’ annual ranking of the highest-paid entertainers, Tyler Perry secured the #3 spot on the 2022 list of Highest Paid Entertainers, making him the only billionaire on the list. Tyler Perry is reportedly receiving $150 million per year plus a 25% equity in his deal with Viacom, which owns the BET network. Shows such as “Sistas” and “Zatima,” written and directed by Tyler, have steadily continued to gain popularity. Additionally, he signed a deal with Amazon Studios to produce four motion picture films.
Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2023/02/14/tyler-perry-lands-in-top-5-for-forbes-2022-list-of-highest-paid-entertainers/
AUDIO Monique Has Words for Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley
Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley hopped on their podcast to talk about the new moving The Reading starring Monique. Here is a piece of what they said.
Start Monique won the Oscar for Precious for a reason….end it’s somebody. Monique got wind of what the ladies and took to her Instagram page. She started off by thanking them for their compliment and then she dug in about their ‘backhanded compliment.’ She said, first thing, kids with their parents, criminals with the law and slaves with their masters get into trouble and last time I checked, I don’t fit into any of those categories to get into trouble with anyone mentioned, do you two?