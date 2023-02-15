Colts officially hire Shane Steichen as head coach

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have signed a head coach to lead their rebuild.

Shane Steichen, 37, has been hired just days after helping the Philadelphia Eagles offense score 35 points in a Super Bowl loss.

Steichen is a former college quarterback at UNLV. He began his NFL coaching career in 2011 with the then San Diego Chargers as a defensive assistant.

“Our culture is going to be built on four pillars and one’s going to be character. Character is very important to me. We want to treat people with respect, and we want to feed the positive and weed out the negative. No. 2 is the preparation. I truly believe this. The separation in this league is in the preparation. How we prepare as a football team and an organization Monday through Saturday will ultimately dictate the outcome of the football game,” Steichen said. “No. 3 is consistency. We have to be consistent, and it starts with us as coaches. Being consistent with our message to the players and telling them exactly how we want it to look and how we want it to be done. No. 4 is relentless. We have to be relentless in our pursuit to be the best.”

Steichen worked for the Chargers for all but one season from 2011-2020, working his way up to becoming the team’s offensive coordinator in 2020.

