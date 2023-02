Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — According to ESPN, The Indianapolis Colts have targeted the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator to be the next head coach.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that the Colts are targeting Shane Steichen after informing other remaining candidates this morning that they are moving in a different direction according to sources.

The Indianapolis Colts have not confirmed this yet.

This is developing story.

Read more from WRTV here