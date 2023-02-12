Eagles Fall Short in Super Bowl LVII

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The Philadelphia Eagles lose to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles played a great game on both sides of the ball, but a costly penalty late in the 4th quarter set up the Chiefs for a go-ahead game-winning field goal. Jalen Hurts spearheaded the offense setting a Super Bowl record for rushing touchdowns by a Quarterback (3), throwing for 304 passing yards, and threw a touchdown to wide receiver A.J. Brown

Overall, the Eagles have weathered the storm from critics, following last year’s early exit in the divisional round of the playoffs. Going undefeated through week 8, the Eagles managed to record an NFL-best 14 wins and three losses in the regular season.

Jalen Hurts was in question in terms of being a franchise tag player around this time last year. In his third season, Hurts managed to lead all quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns (13) and ranked in the top five in passer rating, total quarterback rating, and yards per pass attempt.

“I had a purpose before people had an opinion.” said Hurts in a press conference. After a Super Bowl MVP performance this year, it should be safe to say Philadelphia has found its guy.

Nick Sirianni did not immediately gain the likes of Philadelphia fans after his awkward introductory press conference

Sirianni’s systems helped him become the third Eagles head coach to make the playoffs in their first year as head coach.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

In his second year, Sirianni’s systems improved. The Eagles ran a run-pass option-heavy offense that ranked first in the NFL in points per game, and touchdowns per game. The offense paired with a defensive scheme that ranked first in defensive yards per game and yards per play. This overall dominating, yet stylish brand of football Sirianni coached to his team, improved his win percentage by 30 percent. From 9 wins and 8 losses his first year to 14 wins and 3 losses.

Executive Vice President and General Manager Howie Roseman assembled a championship-contending roster in a year’s time. Starting in the offseason, pulling off a blockbuster trade to land WR AJ Brown. Making key in-season adjustments to trade for DE Robert Quinn, and Signing defensive studs Linval Joseph, and Ndamukong Suh.

The Philadelphia Eagles exceeded expectations this season and without question, have become one of the most feared teams in the National Football League.

Eagles Fall Short in Super Bowl LVII was originally published on rnbphilly.com