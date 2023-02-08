Legend Making Legends: Larry Wilmore’s Mission To Highlight & Uplift Black Stories Is Lauded

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

A legend deserving of praise is none other than the phenomenal storyteller Larry Wilmore, who has an impressively stacked entertainment resume. Wilmore is also responsible for putting other legendary talents in a position to win, because of his sharp eye for talent. To continue our Black History Month celebration, learn more about our next legend-making legends inside.

For more than 25 years, Emmy Award-winning comedian, writer, producer, and actor born Elister Larry Wilmore has served in front of the camera and behind the scenes, creating some of the most profound shows on television. His time as “Senior Black Correspondent” on “The Daily Show” from 2006 to 2014 led to him hosting his own late-night show “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” from 2015 to 2016. Wilmore received critical acclaim for carving out a “uniquely powerful space” and providing “complex, destabilizing commentary on racial issues that were otherwise lacking in late-night.”

Wilmore is served as creator, writer, and executive producer of the popular sitcom “The Bernie Mac Show” starring the late, great comedian and actor Bernie Mac in the early 2000s. It earned him a 2002 Emmy Award for “Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series” and a 2001 Peabody Award. This show speaks volumes about how impactful Wilmore’s work has been for the Black community and the next generation of storytellers.

As a writer, Wilmore is known for his hit mockumentary series “The Office,” where he also made guest appearances as Mr. Brown and served as a “diversity consultant.” He has written for other classic shows like “In Living Color,” “The PJ’s (which he co-created),” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Off-screen, Wilmore served as co-creator and consulting producer on HBO’s hit series “Insecure.” The half-hour comedy series launched creator and star Issa Rae to mainstream fame.

Wilmore also helped to launch ABC’s “black-ish” as an Executive Producer and is a co-creator of the spin-off “Grownish.”

Currently, Wilmore can be heard as the host of “Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air” on The Ringer Podcast Network. The show features Wilmore’s unique mix of humor and wit as he weighs in on the issues of the week and interviews guests in the worlds of politics, entertainment, culture, sports, and beyond. Larry can also be seen in Netflix’s “Amend: The Fight for America,” where he also serves as Executive Producer.

The common thread in Wilmore’s thriving career is how he’s always put Black and authentic stories first. Wilmore has continued to uplift other Black creatives up as he continues to climb an industry ladder that wasn’t built for Black artists.

We commend this legend making legends and honor him this Black History Month. Thank you Larry Wilmore for your thoughtful contributions to the entertainment business!

