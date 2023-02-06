Earthquake in Turkey, Syria Leaves More than 1,500 People Dead

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Gaziantep, Turkey-– President Biden is offering assistance after devastating earthquakes rocked Turkey, leaving more than 1,300 people dead in that country and neighboring Syria early Monday morning.

A powerful magnitude 7.8 quake was the first to strike in south central Turkey, with another magnitude 7.5 quakes bringing even more devastation. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says Biden has directed USAID to assess all response options.

That’s just one of dozens of offers of assistance being made today, with even warring countries like Ukraine and Russia saying they’re ready to send rescue teams to Turkey.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that while his Starlink satellite internet is not yet approved in Turkey, the service can be established as soon as it is.

At least 20 aftershocks have been reported since the 7.8 magnitude quake hit.

