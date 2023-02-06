$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in McCordsville Saturday

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

HANCOCK CO. — A $50,000 winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket was sold on Saturday at a Meijer in McCordsville.

The ticket was purchased at the Meijer Store #296 located at 6939 W. Broadway.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Feb. 4, are: 2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

If you have the winning Powerball ticket ensure your ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Read more from WRTV here