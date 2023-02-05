Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The Brooklyn Nets made the decision to trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks as reported by ESPN Sunday afternoon. In return, the Dallas Mavericks are sending Dorrian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected first-round pick, and multiple second round-pick.

Sources told ESPN that the Lakers and Nets initially had discussions regarding possible Irving deals on Friday and Saturday, but the Mavericks ultimately gave the Nets a better opportunity to get three draft picks.

The city of Dallas and 97.9 The Beat welcomes Kyrie Irving to the home team and are excited for what the future holds.

Breaking: Dallas Mavericks Land A Trade for Brooklyn Nets Guard Kyrie Irving was originally published on thebeatdfw.com