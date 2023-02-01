Indy car dealership accused of unfair document fees, could mean reimbursement for customers

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier this month, more than 170,000 Hoosiers received a check in the mail from auto doc fee litigation.

When we looked into it, we found it was from a settled class action lawsuit accusing a dozen car dealerships of charging unfair document fees.

Now we’ve learned another dealership group is being accused of the same thing.

Hubler dealerships are currently fighting claims they charged unfair fees to their customers.

Attorneys at Cohen and Malad, LLP are representing a plaintiff who sued Hubler in a class action lawsuit a few years ago for charging what they argue are unfair documentation fees.

These “doc fees” are usually added during a sale to reimburse the dealer for all the paperwork you go through when buying a car.