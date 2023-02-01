Art & Soul festival kicks off Black History Month in Indianapolis

CLOSE
INDIANAPOLIS – Art & Soul, a staple in the art community of Indianapolis will highlight black art, music, dance, and literature at several events in February.
Their artist program has launched and supported careers of emerging Black Artists for more than 25 years. Art & Soul is presented by Indy Arts Council and supported annually by Lilly Endowment Inc.
In its 27th year, the festival will center around the theme “Kings & Queens”
“We want everyone who comes through the door to feel special. Yes, it’s a celebration of Art & Soul, but it’s also a celebration of YOU–and who we are as people,” said Valerie Phelps, Art & Soul 2023 program and production manager.
Read more from WRTV here