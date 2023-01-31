Netflix’s “You People” Makes Big Splash In Opening Weekend

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The highly anticipated movie You People has made huge waves for Netflix after the film’s opening weekend on the streaming service.

The movie stars Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Lauren London, and Jonah Hill, reached a large portion of households during the debut, with a reported 2.8 million viewers.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Related Stories New Beyoncé Album Coming Out In July

“You People” now became Netflix’s second biggest movie premiere over the past six months. The data spans from the time frame of Friday, January 27th, to Sunday, January 29th.

According to Samba TV, the movie outperformed Oscar nominee Glass Onion in its first weekend. The success of the opening weekend is attributed to the promotion that ran during the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, which “helped lift overall discovery and drive tune in this weekend.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

If you’ve seen You People so far, what would you rate it on a scale of one to ten, what would you rate it? Let us know on social media!

Related: He Still Got It: Eddie Murphy Drops Epic Will Smith Joke During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Related: Nia Long Explains Why Separatism In Film Holds Black Entertainers Back

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Netflix’s “You People” Makes Big Splash In Opening Weekend was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com