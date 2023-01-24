Indianapolis Juneteenth Foodways Festival returning, looking for vendors

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — A summer event focused on engaging and celebrating Black owned restaurants and caterers is returning to Indianapolis.

The Juneteenth Foodways Festival is happening on June 17 from 4:30-8 p.m. at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

The Festival is currently looking for Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers, retailers, artists, and more.

The event will feature the story of White House Chef Dolly Johnson, who was hired by President Harrison.

100% of the proceeds of food purchased at the event will go to the participating restaurant/caterer.

To learn more and apply, click here.

Read more from WRTV here