The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Stephen A Smith Apologizes

Stephen A Smith Says Rihanna is No Beyonce
ESPN sports analyst, Stephen A. Smith is out promoting his new memoir,Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes. He stopped by the Sherri Shepherd Show and Sherri asked him if he is excited about Rihanna performing at halftime of the Big Game.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nSsJJL_e4M
Stephen A Smith Apologizes
Needless to say, it ALLL hit the fan after Stephen A Smith made his comment about Rihanna and Beyonce and he posted a video apologizing
Source: https://twitter.com/stephenasmith/status/1615808582833868831?
Why Debbie Allen’s Son Was Not Happy With her
Debbie Allen was on Jennifer Hudson’s talk show when she shared a story about the time her son stopped speaking to her. Listen, I can barely bend over to tie my shoe laces. He should be happy his mom can still get down and twerk something!
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B18fXALmn48&t=43s
Antoine Fuqua Directing Michael Jackson Biopic
Antoine Fuqua has been confirmed as the director of the forthcoming Michael Jackson biopic titled “Michael.” The biopic will give audiences an in-depth look into the life of Michael Jackson and his music. The project has the blessing of Jackson’s estate, suggesting that it will not address the allegations of child sexual abuse that came during his career.
Source: https://variety.com/2023/film/news/antoine-fuqua-michael-jackson-biopic-lionsgate-1235493594/