Maryland’s Wes Moore to Become Only 3rd Elected Black Governor in History [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

From remembering MLK to acknowledging history in the making happening tomorrow, Jeff Johnson explains the ‘3 Things’ you need to know today on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

From the historical, cultural, and societal impacts this election of Wes More as Maryland’s Governor, Jeff will have on the city and state and the entire country.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jeff Johnson: “One of the things that that Governor Moore was adamant about, they’re going to begin tomorrow’s ceremony. Rick at the dock in Annapolis, where the slaves were brought in to the state of Maryland. And he is just saying that listen, we are because of them and just up the street is the capital of the state of Maryland and he will be. He will be starting at the docks to commemorate those men and women our ancestors. Who came into the state of Maryland? Not even able to run for office, let alone to be governor. I’m excited about that.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

He went on to say, “I also love not only the inspirational moment but the fact that listen when we have black elected officials, we have black first family. And Don Moore, who is going to be the first lady of the State of Maryland, is equally as brilliant as Wes Moore and their children. Mia and James just report. The event I think what we want to continue to see in States and cities all over the country, as we look at the growth and evolution of black leadership and so some people say what does this in Maryland have to do with where I am? Where I live. We know that if we have great models of leadership that are people of color. That we support them and that and we. Hold them accountable. That they move to create great change and great progress. Then it becomes a model for us in other states. And so I really hope that we will celebrate Wes Moores not only inauguration but his leadership and that we will look to this administration as a possible model for how not only we mobilize and get other people of color elected statewide.”

Listen to the full breakdown below and be sure to subscribe to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show YouTube page!

Related: Black History: Wes Moore Becomes 1st Black Governor Of Maryland

Related: MLK’s Beyond Vietnam’ Speech At 55

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com” id=”2971088″ overlay=”true”]

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Maryland’s Wes Moore to Become Only 3rd Elected Black Governor in History [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com