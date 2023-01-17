Kanye West’s Lawyers Are Fed Up, Celebs Remember MLK Jr. & More [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity” @thersms
Kanye West’s legal team seems to be taking an extreme tactic in order to contact him, Jay-Z, and Roc Nation’s involvement with Rihanna’s upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show & celebrities like Viola Davis, Wanda Sykes, and more remember MartinLutherKingJr., while Aaliyah fans remember the R&B princess on what would have been her birthday January 16th.
Da Brat has all the details in The Hot Spot!
Kanye West’s Legal Team Finished Representing Him
Kanye West‘s legal team is planning on telling the rapper they are finished and wants to officially say they’re finished representing him in a very public way.
According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, “Greenberg Traurig, LLP claims there’s been “a breakdown in communication” with Kanye, as they attempt to let him know they’re off of the case. They say Ye apparently deactivated the phone number they previously used to get in touch with him.”
Jay-Z, Roc Nation Reportedly Involved in Rihanna’s Upcoming SB Halftime Show
With only a few weeks away, even if you’re not a fan of football, people can’t wait for their first chance to see Rihanna hit the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Arizona.
New reports surfaced from CaptialFM, that “both Jay and Roc Nation will be putting their full weight behind Rih’s upcoming performance though specific details remain at a minimum.” Being RiRi is signed to Roc Nation, could a Hov appearance or something of that effect be in the works?
Fans, Celebrities Take To Social To Remember Martin Luther King Jr. & Aaliyah
With MLK day happening yesterday (January 17th) many celebrities like Viola Davis, Wanda Sykes, and others took to social media to express their admiration and gratitude for King Jr. While many fans remembered MLK, they also showed their love and respect for the Princess of R&B, Aaliyah, on what would have been her birthday 44th birthday.
Take a listen to everything you missed in celebrity news during The Hot Spot with Da Brat on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show!