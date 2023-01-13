Ray J Comes For Tyrese + Is Phaedra Parks Returning To TV & More [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Gary hates to see it, but things seemed to get heated between Ray J and Tyrese on social media over the evening.

It seems as though Tyrese was attempting to support his close friend Will Smith, which in turn stirred the pot with some, in particular Ray J.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

All Tyrese wanted to do was show support for Will Smith, but Ray J didn’t appreciate Eddie Murphy being caught up in the message. This week, Hollywood’s rich and famous gathered together for the 2023 Golden Globes. While the ceremony was arguably lackluster, host Jerrod Carmichael stirred the pot with his controversial remarks.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It began when Eddie Murphy slid in a joke about Smith As he accepted his Cecil B. DeMille Award, stating, “It’s very simple. You just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business… and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth.” LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Then things turned for the worst, and Gary breaks it all down in only a way that Gary can!

Plus, Gary dishes some juicy news surrounding Phaedra Parks, and her potential return to reality T.V.!

Take a listen to the full segment and let us know your thoughts on the Ray J/Tyrese situation in the comment section!

Related: Kanye Allegedly Got Married + Will Phaedra Parks Be Returning To Reality TV?! [WATCH}

Related: How To Actually Take Action When Achieving New Goals [WATCH]

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Ray J Comes For Tyrese + Is Phaedra Parks Returning To TV & More [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com