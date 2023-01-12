This Rising Indianapolis Singer is Making a Statement

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

R&B singer Maeta, a former Indianapolis native, is turning heads around the world as she’s making a fast come-up. Tidal has placed her on the list of ‘Rising Artists To Watch’. With hit singles like Toxic & B*tch Dont Be Mad, Maetas’ sound gives us those nostalgic 2000s R&B vibes. Her soft and mellow harmonies combined with pop, R&B, and house beats make it hard for us to stop listening. In her latest EP Habits, she reflects on her life experiences and relationships, as well as her confidence as she grows into the artist she imagines herself to be.

Her single, “Teen Scene”, which was produced by the legendary producer Kaytranada, expressed her journey moving forward after letting go of past heartbreaks. She has worked with many reputable artists such as Buddy, singer-songwriter Leven Kali, and R&B singer Tone Stith.

Maeta comes from an artistic family who encouraged her to fully pursue her passions at a young age. Her father is a drummer, and her mother is a visual artist. At an early age, she gravitated toward artists like Alicia Keys, Beyonce, Kid Cudi, & SZA.

Today, Maeta strongly combines soul with a pop sound to express herself within her music. It’s safe to say that we will be seeing and hearing more from her this year!

