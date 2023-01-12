The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Eddie Murphy Says He Loves Both Will Smith and Chris Rock

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!
Ex ‘RHOA’ Star Phaedra Parks Joining ‘Married To Medicine’ Cast As She Is Currently Dating A Doctor
One of our favorite Atlanta Housewives is back on our TV screen. Phaedra Parks will be joining the cast of Married to Medicine. No, she’s not a doctor. She just happened to snag herself one! Phaedra said she does not want to tell us anything about him just yet. Just know the two have been dating for a year.
Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2023/01/11/ex-rhoa-star-phaedra-parks-joining-married-to-medicine-cast-as-she-is-currently-dating-a-doctor/
Ne-Yo Shares First Images Of The Child He Allegedly Fathered While Married To Crystal Smith
Looks like we now know why Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Smith is going forth with the divorce. It appears he has a ‘side baby’ Ne-Yo posted the photo of his new baby along with his other children and gave a shout out to ALL their mother’s. Does it seem like some of these men are trying to catch up to Nick Cannon? Nick still in the lead though.
Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2023/01/11/ne-yo-shares-first-images-of-the-child-he-allegedly-fathered-while-married-to-crystal-smith/
Eddie Murphy Says He Loves Both Will Smith and Chris Rock
After the Golden Globes, social media was in a tizzy over Eddie Murphy’s jab at Will Smith. Backstage, Eddie was asked about it and he didn’t shy away from it.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aGCjBXPoX4g
Sheryl Lee Ralph On What She Would Tell Her 15 Year Old Self
Sheryl Lee Ralph was asked on the Golden Globe Red Carpet, “what would she tell her 15 year old self?”