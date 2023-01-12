IMPD, residents talk about school zone traffic enforcement

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been a concern driving residents, city leaders, and law enforcement to find better ways to keep the roads safe. As schools return from winter break, WRTV is looking at at how IMPD is tackling traffic enforcement to remind drivers and commuters to slow down in school zones.

“I don’t feel that it’s gotten any better. I feel like it’s always been bad and dangerous,” said Katie Munn.

“Right behind me, unfortunately, a couple of years ago, we saw the death of Hannah Crutchfield,” said Commander Richard Riddle of IMPD East.

It was September 14, 2021, when 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield was hit while crossing the street with her mother and a crossing guard at East Washington Street and Ritter Avenue.

“She was a very kind and loving girl, she loved the outdoors, and she loved playing with kids and bugs of all kinds. She was a bright spot in our lives,” said Cassandra Crutchfield, Hannah’s mother, when we interviewed her in February 2022.

Hannah’s death impacted many, a tragedy that some say could have been prevented.

