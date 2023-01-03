HomeWork With Karen

Overcome The Holiday Slump And Start The Workweek Strong

Cheers to the New Year. Getting back to work can be tough after celebrating the holidays, sleeping in and binge watching your favorite shows. Here are a few tips on how to start the week and the year strong.

Start your Day Earlier: Begin a few moments to yourself over coffee or tea to set the tone of you day.

Set Intentions: Have a realist plan of your priorities for the week and month. Every month set your goals and discuss them with your manager so you both are on the same page. For optimal productivity, don’t overwhelm yourself with an unrealistic amount of meetings.

Schedule Me Time: It’s time you put yourself on your schedule. Make time for something fun that you will look forward to during the work day.

