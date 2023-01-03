East side restaurant temporarily closed by health department after viral TikTok

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Jordan’s Fish and Chicken restaurant located at 42nd Street and Post Road in Indianapolis has been temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on the storefront.

The restaurant was allegedly the topic of a viral video on social media platform TikTok over the weekend. The video appears to show mice wandering inside the main area of the restaurant and food being served from containers sitting on the floor of the restaurant.

According to the person who posted the video, it was the Jordan’s restaurant that is now closed by the Marion County Public Health Department.

The man exposing the conditions wants to remain anonymous.

He says he was ordering a pan of chicken for his family on New Year’s Eve and was disgusted by what he saw.

“Boy y’all serving people this food, ya’ll crazy,” he said.

Community leaders and residents say what happened here is a disgrace to the far east side.

“This stuff was inhumane, what we seen on that video was unethical. There was no integrity; no morals,” said Antonio Patton. ” I had mothers calling me crying because they feed their children this 4-5x a week.”

“Since the video, people have been sick. No one knew the level of horrible conditions that we are being served,” said Councilor Keith Graves.

“Enough is enough. We are exhausted of businesses really taking advantage of the poor, taking advantage of underserved communities,” said Dee Ross.

The health department said it tried to perform an inspection Monday morning, but at the posted opening time the building was locked and no employees were there.

Read more from WRTV here