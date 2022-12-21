HomeEntertainment Buzz

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Michelle Obama Is Not One Of Your Little Friends!

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

REVOLT TV had a round table discussion with Kelly Rowland, HER, Tina Knowles-Lawson and our Forever First Lady, Michelle Obama. Kelly asked FLOTUS if there is a part of her that wants to be her daughter’s trusted friend

Source:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JroUC9I8YIs

In a rare interview, OJ Simpson sat down with the Full Send podcast and they asked him about the rumor that he is Khloe Kardashian’s father

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVZDiv0jswM

Sherri Shepherd was doing her show when her favorite artist of all time walked out and surprised her-Janet Jackson! Sherri was a happy, surprised mess. Sherri asked Janet this

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1_ojdGyICg

