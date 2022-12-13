HomeIndy

New Edition, Keith Sweat and Guy Are Headed To Indy For The Legacy Tour

All six members of New Edition are back on tour! Ronnie, Ricky, Bobby, Mike, Ralph and Johnny will be joined by Keith Sweat and Guy with Aaron Hall.

The tour will kick off on March 9th in Columbia, SC and wrapping up in Tampa, FL April 30th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at all ticketmaster outlets.

Listen all week to win tickets before you can buy them on 106.7 WTLC at 11am with Karen Vaughn.

