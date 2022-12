Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS – FBI and IMPD are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who attempted to rob a Chase Bank at 1313 W 86th St on Nov. 16.

Surveillance cameras show images of the man inside the bank wearing sunglasses and a mask and leaving the bank.

Tips can be called in to the FBI at 317.595.4000 or to Crime Stoppers at 317.262.8477.