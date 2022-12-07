Kiddin’ Around: Nick Cannon Jokes About His Big Family In Hilarious Christmas Shopping Video

One of the ongoing jokes that the internet can’t stop laughing at is the fertility of Nick Cannon. Over the years, the world has watched the television host, actor, rapper, and comedian basically create a basketball team worth of his offsprings. Obviously Nick has seen the jokes and decided to join in on the fun by sharing a hilarious new video sponsored by “Baby Daddy Financial” on YouTube.

The video revolves around Nick and the stress he faces attempting to do Christmas shopping for his 11, soon to be 12 children. “It’s almost the holidays, and thanks to me, the world now has eight billion people. But my job’s not done,” Cannon jokes prior to kicking off some online holiday shopping. “And based off the baby-mama-to-kid ratio, we got a whole hell of a lot of gifts to buy.”

The task seems to be daunting, to say the least. Throughout the entertaining 2 minute video, we hear Nick list off some of the outlandish things that his children have put on their Christmas lists including the whole Los Angeles Lakers basketball team, 12 Playstation 5 game systems and even a dolphin. Nick continues to poke fun at himself and his situation as the video carries on. “Matthew…Mark….Luke and John. Are those books in the Bible or more kids names?”

As the video winds down, the Drumline actor is exhausted. He finds enough energy to sit up and ask his kids what they intend to buy him for Christmas. “I don’t want no more socks, don’t give me no ties, and definitely don’t make me nothing.” As he says this, Cannon holds up numerous “DAD” paintings and drawings that his children have previously made for him.

The video comes to an end with dramatically saying, “I quit. Kiss my ass, Christmas.” Of course he had to get one more self-jab in. “Happy Holidays from my big ass family to yours.” You can watch the hilarious video below.

With 11 children under his belt already and number 12 on the way, it’s apparent that the holiday season for Nick Cannon is very frantic but it’s good to see him be able to make light of it. It’s even more nice to see considering the fact that two days ago (December 5), Cannon grieved the first anniversary of the passing of his son Zen who died from a brain tumor.

Happy Holidays to Nick and his whole family! We’re sending them nothing but love!

Kiddin’ Around: Nick Cannon Jokes About His Big Family In Hilarious Christmas Shopping Video was originally published on globalgrind.com