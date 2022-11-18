Hogsett announces recipients of 2022 Community-Based Violence Prevention Partnership

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — Today Mayor Hogsett joined Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS) director, Lauren Rodriguez to announce the recipients of the 2022 Community-Based Violence Prevention Partnership Grant.

The annual Community-Based Violence Prevention Partnership is designed to support local community organizations and help with their capacity to develop new strategies to address violence and increase safety in communities with an increase in violent crimes.

“The three organizations we recognize today focus on the root causes of violence in Indianapolis neighborhoods,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “From mental and physical health to conflict resolution to better access to services—these groups are doing the work that will create a better Indianapolis for all.”

The three recipients of the grant include New Breed of Youth (New B.O.Y), Brightwood Community Center and VOICES.

Organizations were evaluated based on their ability to monitor performance, program design and their use of evidence-based practices to combat violent crimes. Site visits were also conducted to make final determinations.

This year, each of the recipients will be rewarded $100,000, a grant that is an addition to the Elevation Grant Program, a $15 million dollar investment made in partnership with The Indianapolis Foundation’s American Rescue Plan.

Read more from WRTV here