IndyGo reconstructing Red Line less than 3 years after original construction

INDIANAPOLIS — Less than three years after project completion, IndyGo says they are ripping up existing pavement at Red Line stations and doing it all over.

It’s all part of the “Red Line Enhancement Project” and IndyGo says it will cost them $3 million.

IndyGo says the upgrades will give additional long-term stability and protect the investment made.

IndyGo blames wear and tear on the weight of the 60-foot electric buses running repeatedly over the same routes seven days a week.

“You’d think they would get their homework done before doing the job,” Diedre Eltzroth said.

Eltzroth works downtown and says the construction of capital has been a big inconvenience.

“It’d be nice to see a finished product that lasts and serves the people of indy,” Eltzroth said.

DPW says they recommended a thicker depth of asphalt pavement than the design IndyGo ended up building.

