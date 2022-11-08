Hamilton County sheriff investigating voter interference complaint

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

HAMILTON COUNTY — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of voter interference at an early voting location in Carmel.

“We take criminal allegations very seriously and I want to assure the public that this complaint will be reviewed with the utmost diligence in conjunction with the Hamilton County Elections Board,” Hamilton County Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush said in an emailed news release.

Deputy Brian Melton, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, said the investigation stems from an incident at an early voting location in Carmel.

Mario Massilaminy, the Hamilton County Republican Party chair, said he called police concerning a Democratic poll worker at the Mercy Road Church early voting site in Carmel.

Massilaminy told WRTV the man was told to leave the polling site after other workers reported that he told Black voters not to vote for Republican-endorsed school board candidates and that he may have pushed the button for a straight-party Democrat ballot while he was helping a voter.

“If we don’t take this seriously, it’s basically telling Hoosiers that we don’t care,” Massilaminy said. “I just want the rules to be followed.”

Read more from WRTV here