Indianapolis Colts Name Jeff Saturday Interim Head Coach

In a move that some would say surprising after the firing of Frank Reich earlier today, The Indianapolis Colts are hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Reich lost his job after the Colts dropped to three-five-and-one with yesterday’s lopsided loss to New England. Saturday was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and played 13 seasons for the Colts. He has served as a consultant for the team over the past few years. Indianapolis will head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders this Sunday. What are your thoughts on this hire?
More on this story here: https://www.colts.com/news/jeff-saturday-hired-interim-head-coach-pro-bowl-center-espn