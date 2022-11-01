The Fix with Karen Vaughn: The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ trailer is released

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.
D.L. Hughley if Kanye Were a Woman …He’d Be in a Conservatorship
TMZ caught with our guy, DL Hughley and you know DL had something to say about Kanye West. You can catch DL today at 3pm
Woman Tells Forever President Barack Obama He Finer Den A….
This past Saturday, forever president Barack Obama was on the campaign trail in key states for the mid term election. While in Michigan he said this. Before that, he had to ‘gather’ a heckler in the crowd. He was effortlessly gathering folks and flirting.
The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ trailer is released
Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau all reuniting for the Peaock limited series called The Best Man: “The Final Chapters.” It promises to bring the characters’ stories to a close. The series kicks off when Harper (Diggs) gets an exciting opportunity to turn his book, “Unfinished Business,” into a movie. This brings up past issues and feelings in this group of friends. The Best Man: The Final Chapters will begin streaming Dec. 22, on Peacock
Usher Reveals Singer Faith Evans Was His First Crush At 13-Years-Old
Usher has been giving his favorite R&B singers their ‘flowers’ during his Las Vegas residency by bringing them out on stage to perform with him. He recently brought Faith Evans out on stage. After he tweeted
It was an absolute honor to have you here in Vegas…and give you your much deserved flowers. The First Lady of Bad Boy, the first lady to help me find my way as an artist at 13 in NYC, and my First Crush.
