The Fix with Karen Vaughn: The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ trailer is released

Karen Vaughn is bringing Real, Fun and Fab to your work day! Like many of her listeners, Karen Vaughn enjoys great music and compelling conversation. She gives a dose of both from 10am – 3pm on 106.7 WTLC. Karen is deeply committed to using her platform to inform, entertain and inspire. Her charisma, vibrancy and engaging sensibility allow her to not only develop entertaining programming, but to connect with her listeners instantly. Karen also serves as Operations Manager for Radio-One Indianapolis. She comes from Radio-One Philadelphia where she continues to handle 10am – 3pm on 100.3 WRNB and was also Operations Manager for WRNB, WPHI and WPPZ. Her radio broadcasting expertise has earned her numerous honors and awards throughout her career. She has been honored as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of the Year from Billboard Magazine. Her Radio show has also been nominated for Urban Radio Personality/Show of the year and Karen has been inducted in the Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in Ohio. A graduate of Philadelphia’s Temple University, Karen has represented the March of Dimes, The Sister to Sister Foundation, and American Heart Association as a spokesperson. Karen’s community outreach programs through her ‘Karen Cares’ brand have given hundreds of South Florida women spa makeovers, career and resume workshops, and work/life balance services. In addition to books for children and providing families with their holiday needs in Indianapolis. From her strong community connect, in 2008 she launched an interactive life-balance website for working women www.workingdivas.com™. As a mother balancing family, work and motherhood, Karen crafted Working Divas™ to empower women to put themselves first and enjoy the “bliss” that life has to offer. “Women have to find ways to manage daily demands and still achieve happiness in their lives,” says Karen. As a premiere endorser and voiceover actress, top Brands have solicited Karen to represent them. She has endorsed, Ulta Beauty, OWN-TV, Remy Martin, Red Robin, Comcast, Dove, Marshalls, Lipton, Khol’s, Noxzema, Disney, Danielle’s Weave Salon, Royal Caribbean International, Empress Hair Care and Ideal Baby Store. Celebrated for her engaging personality and her in-depth interviews…Lionel Richie boasted, “Karen has the magic.” Tyler Perry says, “I love being on Karen’s Show, she does the best interviews.” She has welcomed into the studio Ella Mai, Maxwell, El DeBarge, Suze Orman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Z, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Eddie LeVert and Boris Kodjoe to name a few. Karen has worked in major markets across the country including Miami, Washington, DC, Cleveland and Baltimore. Tune into Karen to experience a fresh approach to television, radio and the web. Karen Vaughn -Working Mom…Working Media! Karen is represented by the Law Offices of Joseph H. Davis and The Russ PR Agency.

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

D.L. Hughley if Kanye Were a Woman …He’d Be in a Conservatorship

TMZ caught with our guy, DL Hughley and you know DL had something to say about Kanye West. You can catch DL today at 3pm

Source:https://www.tmz.com/2022/10/31/dl-hughley-kanye-west-conservatorship-woman-antisemitic-meta-hate-speech/

Woman Tells Forever President Barack Obama He Finer Den A….

This past Saturday, forever president Barack Obama was on the campaign trail in key states for the mid term election. While in Michigan he said this. Before that, he had to ‘gather’ a heckler in the crowd. He was effortlessly gathering folks and flirting.

Source:ttps://twitter.com/PettyLupone/status/1586430559001010176

The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ trailer is released

Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau all reuniting for the Peaock limited series called The Best Man: “The Final Chapters.” It promises to bring the characters’ stories to a close. The series kicks off when Harper (Diggs) gets an exciting opportunity to turn his book, “Unfinished Business,” into a movie. This brings up past issues and feelings in this group of friends. The Best Man: The Final Chapters will begin streaming Dec. 22, on Peacock

Source:https://thegrio.com/2022/10/31/the-best-man-the-final-chapters-trailer-is-released/

Usher Reveals Singer Faith Evans Was His First Crush At 13-Years-Old

Usher has been giving his favorite R&B singers their ‘flowers’ during his Las Vegas residency by bringing them out on stage to perform with him. He recently brought Faith Evans out on stage. After he tweeted

It was an absolute honor to have you here in Vegas…and give you your much deserved flowers. The First Lady of Bad Boy, the first lady to help me find my way as an artist at 13 in NYC, and my First Crush.

hSource:https://thejasminebrand.com/2022/10/31/usher-reveals-singer-faith-evans-was-his-first-crush-at-13-years-old/