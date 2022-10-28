Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Attacked By Home Intruder

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Paul Pelosi, the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California), was attacked with a hammer by a male assailant in the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning.

As reported by CNN, law enforcement sources said that the assailant was searching for the House Speaker, confronting Mr. Pelosi and shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”

Mr. Pelosi, 82, was rushed to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement released by Speaker Pelosi’s spokesperson.

The US Capitol Police issued their own statement, saying that they are investigating the break-in with the FBI and the San Francisco Police. The statement further detailed that special agents with the USCP’s California Field Office “quickly arrived on scene, while a team of investigators from the Department’s Threat Assessment Section was simultaneously dispatched from the East Coast to assist the FBI and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation.”

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Speaker Pelosi, said that the assailant is in custody and a motive is being investigated. “The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill said in his statement.

Two sources familiar with the early details of the incident say that the assailant entered through the back of the home. With Speaker Pelosi in DC at the time, there was no security detail. However, there may be surveillance footage available.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that President Joe Biden spoke with Speaker Pelosi following the incident. “The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family. This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected.”

