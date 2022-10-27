The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Nick Cannon Strikes Again!

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen at @karenvaughn on social.
Jemele Hill Sits Down At The Red Table With Her Mom
Sports journalist and podcaster Jemele Hill wrote her memoir titled, Uphill. In it, she shares the difficult relationship she had with her mother growing up. Her mother was repeatedly sexually assaulted by her uncle for seven years then later raped by a stranger. Her mother reported the rape to the police, did the rape kit and this is what happened next.
Source:https://fb.watch/gpFkgjbURP/
Would LaLa Anthony Date A Basketball Player Again?
Lala Anthony was married to NBA’er Carmelo Anthony. She was recently asked if she would ever date a basketball player again. Tell your bestie Ciara to hook you up with one of her husband’s friends!
Source:https://www.tmz.com/2022/10/26/lala-carmelo-anthony-marriage-divorce-new-york-knicks-nba/
Why Kandi Burruss and NeNe Leakes Don’t Get Along
Nene Leakes was a guest on a podcast when the host asked her why doesn’t she get along with Kandi Burruss. Whatever it is between Kandi, Bravo and NeNe it must be real bad because even Phaedra was at BravoCon two weeks ago. Source:https://www.instagram.com/p/CkLlDKnjRSI/
Nick Cannon Strikes Again!
Nick Cannon strikes again! He is expecting another child. This one is with Alyssa. You may remember he and Alyssa had a son, Zen, who passed away. So in case you are keeping count he currently has 9 children, 10 includes Baby Zen who passed away. He has one on the way with Abbey who he currently shares a set of twins with and Alyssa has a baby on the way so there are two more to come—well, for today, anyway.