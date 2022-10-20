HomeEntertainment Buzz

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Who Was Jamie Foxx's Crush Growing Up?

DL Hughley On Kanye’s Latest Antics

Another day, another Kanye West story. Our afternoon guy, DL Hughley was on NewsNation with Chris Cuomo and Chris asked him how he felt when Kanye issued a threat against him and his family awhile back. See details below.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kz_srjoZXh4

Kanye Apologizes…Sorta…On Piers Morgan Show

Speaking of Kanye’s apology that DL Hughley referenced, here it is.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj5_gsTJdFn/

Who Is More Social Media Obsessed-Kandi Burruss Or Kenya Moore? 

BravoCon was this past weekend in New York City. It’s an entire weekend dedicated to the original shows on Bravo but you know, and I know, it is all about the Housewives! Here Kandi and Kenya played a game and we learned which one is more obsessed with their social media. 

Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUsFU65HtPg

Who Was Jamie Foxx’s Crush Growing Up?

In a recent interview, Jamie Foxx played a game of rapid fire and was asked who his first celebrity crush was

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxEtqljO7Os&t=95s

