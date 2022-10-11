HomeTelevision

50 Cent Creating “Property Players” Series For A&E Network

Rapper 50 Cent is prepping a new reality series for the A&E Network. “Property Players” will follow DJ Envy, Cesar Pina and their team as they manage their family run real estate company as they flip houses for profit. It’ll also show them mentoring other celebrities entering the real state investment world. There’s no word on when “Property Players’ will debut.

