Colts lose to Titans 24-17, Shaquille Leonard suffers concussion

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Tennessee Titans Sunday, 24-17.
Tennessee converted Matt Ryan’s fumble on Indy’s opening drive into a 7-yard TD pass from Ryan Tannehill to Robert Woods and Henry made it 14-0 when he made a defender miss in the backfield and sprinted 19 yards to the end zone.
After trading field goals, Tannehill found Chig Okonkwo on an 8-yard TD pass to make it 24-3.
The Colts answered with Ryan’s 14-yard TD pass to Mo Alie-Cox and cut the deficit to 24-17 when Ryan and Alie-Cox hooked up on another TD pass midway through the third quarter.
But a sack knocked Indy out of field-goal range on the final play of the third quarter, Jonathan Taylor lost a fumble on the Colts’ next series and Chase McLaughlin missed a 51-yard field goal with 1:58 to play.
The game was also the season debut for three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard.
