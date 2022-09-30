WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Michael Jordan’s already got his time on the screen; now it’s another Chicago Bulls legend’s turn.

One of Dennis Rodman’s many debaucherous adventures will be chronicled in 48 Hours in Vegas, giving fans a chance to relive his two-day trip to Sin City during the 1998 NBA Finals. And yes, that’s the same year Rodman helped the Bulls secure their first three-peat.

Now there’s finally an actor’s name rumored to be playing The Worm in the movie, and it’s Jonathan Majors. The news was revealed by Deadline, which says that while the deal isn’t finalized, Majors is on board, and negotiations have been successful thus far.

The California native rose to prominence after starring in 2019’s The Last Black Man in San Francisco and continued that streak as Atticus Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country; and has some big projects on the horizon like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and a major role in Creed III in 2023.

“There’s only one Dennis Rodman,” said Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group President, Nathan Kahane. “In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who’d be more fun – or maybe more dangerous – to party with. And yet that’s not even half of who he is. This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know.”

Dennis Rodman’s trip to Las Vegas was one of the hilarious tidbits mentioned in the 2020 docuseries The Last Dance, which extensively chronicled Michael Jordan’s time with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

In the docuseries, the legendary tale was retold by everyone from Jordan to Rodman’s then-coach Phil Jackson and even Carmen Electra. Now, it’s time to see how much Rodman was able to let loose in 48 hours to later play a crucial part in winning a championship.

Jonathan Majors In Early Talks To Play Dennis Rodman In “48 Hours in Vegas” was originally published on cassiuslife.com