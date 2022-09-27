Browns’ Garrett Hospitalized After Flipping Car

CLOSE
An NFL star is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was involved in a single-car accident Monday. Police say Myles Garrett of the the Cleveland Browns lost control of his vehicle on the way home from practice and flipped it several times. He and a female passenger, who were both wearing seatbelts, were treated at hospitals near Cleveland. The team says it’s gathering more information. Garrett is a three-time Pro Bowler and was the first pick in the 2017 draft. Thankfully he and his passenger were ok.
The latest on this story here: https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/26/sport/myles-garrett-cleveland-browns-car-crash/index.html