John Boyega, Jamie Foxx & Teyonnah Parris Star In The Science Fiction Comedy Mystery ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ [TRAILER]

This past weekend (September 24), Netflix held their global fan event, Tudum. The event included tons of exciting breaking news, exclusive first looks, trailers and clips and appearances from the creators and stars behind your favorite Netflix series and films.

One of the films we were blessed to get a trailer for was the mind-bending mystery caper They Cloned Tyrone. The film stars John Boyega as Tyrone, Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo and Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles. A series of eerie events thrusts the unlikely yet stylish crime solving trio onto the trail of a nefarious government experiment.

The trailer tensely begins with them on an elevator where Foxx and Parris break out into song to pass the time by. When they finally step off, they realize they’re at a lab where it seems that people have been being experimented on, more specifically being cloned. Although we don’t get any specific clone footage, we are shown a scene where the trio stare in horror at a body on a lab table that is implied to be Tyrone’s. After their discovery, they’re on a mission to bring the scheme to an end once and for all.

They Cloned Tyrone is the directorial debut for Creed 2 writer Juel Taylor, who shares a writing credit with Tony Rettenmaier. Taylor, Retternmaier and Foxx serve as producers alongside Charles D. King, Stephen “Dr” Love, Kim Roth and Datari Turner.

The film marks the latest entry in Foxx’s collaboration with Netflix. He previously starred in 2020’s Project Power and this year’s Day Shift. Additionally, Foxx announced that he and Cameron Diaz would be teaming up to release Back In Action on the platform at a later date.

Share your excitement for the film in the comments and stay tuned for more updates and developments for a release date and additional trailers.

