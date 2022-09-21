HomeCelebrity News

Kanye: Not Selling My Music Catalog

production still from 'jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy'

Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix

It’s gonna be a ‘No’ for ‘Ye’…

Kanye West says he’s not attempting to sell his music catalog. The rapper wrote on Instagram, “just like Taylor Swift, my publishing is being put up for sale without my knowledge.” He continued that his catalog is “not for sale.” This comes after it was reported West had been shopping around his lucrative music catalog to different potential buyers over the past few months.

More on this story here: https://variety.com/2022/music/news/kanye-west-publishing-sale-taylor-swift-1235378179/

