Get your debit and credit cards ready. There’s a new Telfar bag drop coming soon. A week or so after designer Telfar Clemens held a successful in-person sale at a Rainbow store in Brooklyn, the Liberian-American designer announced a new drop for online buyers on Friday, Sept. 23 at noon ET.

The brand’s popular shopping bag will be sold in all sizes – and all 37 colors. This is a first-come, first-serve event with no restock after the supply is sold out. And the sale is limited to just the shopping bag, so duffels, circle bags, and ones in collaboration with Eastbay and Ugg are not included.

According to a press release by Telfar, orders will ship between Sept. 29 and Oct. 29.

Clements became a global phenomenon after launching his eponymous brand in 2005. Like Black designers Byron Lars, Willi Smith, and Tracey Reese before him, he’s advanced and can be considered an upscale designer. Bags are among the most coveted high-end fashion items – we all know the European designer names – but are often at price points far out of reach of the average consumer. Clements, 37, strove to make his accessible and affordable. The vegan leather bags have been worn by celebs like Beyoncé and Zoë Kravitz and everyday women and men.

Some of those everyday folks came out to a Rainbow shop in Brooklyn earlier in the month for a rare in-person sale of Telfar bags. The line stretched around the block, and bags were limited to five per customer, but aspiring Telfar bag owners and longtime collectors waited it out, despite the rain. Clements showed up to thank fans for their support.

Most were there not just for the look, but for the mindset behind it.

“It is democratizing fashion,” shopper Allegra Brochin, told the New York Times. “Everyone has an equal opportunity to get them. I love what it stands for.”

The brand’s rising popularity has even led Clement to begin the process of opening a flagship store in New York City.

Telfar Announces Huge Online Sale Going Down This Friday was originally published on cassiuslife.com