First Trailer Released For “The Redeem Team”

Netflix is releasing the first trailer for its upcoming documentary on the 2008 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball team. “The Redeem Team” will tell the story of the team searching to bring home the gold after falling short in 2004. The team’s roster included basketball legends Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. “The Redeem Team” is available for streaming on Netflix on October 7th.

Here’s the trailer:

 

