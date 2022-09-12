Steph Curry Reveals if Warriors Considered Reuniting With Kevin Durant: “Hell Yeah!”

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Kevin Durant’s stuck with the Brooklyn Nets, so the NBA trade market has finally begun to slow down.

Teams are setting their rosters for the beginning of the season, and players are talking about what could have been. One of those players is Stephen Curry, who recently opened up in a new interview with Rolling Stone about the possibility of Kevin Durant returning to the West Coast dynasty.

Curry may be the team’s leader, but he knows having the 7-footer on the team again would add the ultimate value.

“There was a conversation internally amongst us about ‘If he was available, would you?’ Every team has those conversations, and obviously, in our situation, they’re gonna call me and ask me, ‘How do you feel about it?’” Curry told Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone back on August 9, before he’d eventually rescind his trade request after meeting with Nets management.

“I was never hesitant. The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude. I think he is misunderstood. I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times. So all of those things, I understand, having played with him and gotten to know him. I love that dude,” Curry said. “And if you said, ‘Oh, KD’s coming back, and we’re gonna play with him,’ I had so much fun playing with him those three years, I’d be like, ‘Hell, yeah!’”

Though the reunion would be a dream, Curry understands the amount of restructuring the Golden State Warriors –which are fresh off a fourth title in seven years– that’d take.

“Then you have to think: What does that actually mean? What does it look like? You tell me I’m playing with [current Warriors teammates Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Draymond Green], I’m like, ‘Hell, yeah!’ There’s all types of emotion and things that happen to the league,” Curry explains. “And if anybody’s saying that you wouldn’t entertain that conversation — no disrespect to anybody on our team — but you don’t know how things work. But you also understand, like, if we run this thing back, I’ve got complete confidence in my team that we can win it again, as constructed.”

Durant starred for the Warriors from 2017 to 2019 and helped lead the team to two NBA championships and three straight NBA Finals appearances, but he chose to sign with the Nets. However, the cross-country move hasn’t been drama free with Ben Simmons still not playing, James Harden leaving, and Kyrie Irving being held up by the vaccine mandate, culminating in the squad being swept in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

