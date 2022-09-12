Broadway Theater Officially Being Renamed After James Earl Jones

CLOSE
A big time congrats are in order to the man with THE voice, James Earl Jones! Broadway is officially renaming a New York City theater Monday for the acting legend. A new marquee is being unveiled at the formal dedication ceremony for the renaming of the Cort Theater to the James Earl Jones Theater. It comes after a 47-million-dollar restoration and expansion of the 110-year-old building on West 48th Street. James Earl Jones made his Broadway debut at the theater back in 1958.
More on this story here: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-09-12/broadway-theater-to-be-renamed-in-honor-of-james-earl-jones