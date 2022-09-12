HomeGames

Today Is National Video Game Day!

Today Is National Video Game Day

A multi-billion dollar industry is being celebrated today. It’s National Video Games Day, something that’s observed annually on the 12th of September. The history of gaming can be traced back all the way to the 1950s, with one of the first commercially successful games being Spacewar! For you gamers out there, old school and new school, what was or is  your favorite video game?

More on this day right here: https://www.merazone.com/2022/08/national-video-games-day-2022-history.html

 

