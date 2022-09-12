American Red Cross opens shelter for residents displaced in Indianapolis apartment fire

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross has opened a shelter after they say 21 apartment units were affected by a fire Saturday.

The Indianapolis Fire Department has not released any information on the fire, which took place at the Avoca Apartments near Washington Street and Emerson Avenue.

The shelter is located at the Lawrence Education and Community Center, located at 6501 Sunnyside Road.

Volunteers at the shelter will provide affected residents with meals, health and mental health services and spiritual care.

WRTV has reached out to IFD for more information and are waiting to hear back.

Read more from WRTV here