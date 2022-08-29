Everything you need to know for the BUTTER 2 Fine Art Fair

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — After a successful first year, GANGGANG’s “BUTTER,” a fine art fair showcasing artwork by Black artists, returns.

BUTTER 2 will take place at the south end of The Stutz building in downtown Indianapolis, located on 10th Street between Senate Avenue and Capitol Avenue, throughout Labor Day Weekend.

Beginning Thursday, the four-day fair will include a showcasing of artwork by more than 50 Black artists from across the country, including April Bey, Kiah Celeste, Julian Jamaal Jones, and Will Watson. There will be more than 10 live performances during the fair, including a set by the hip hop group 81355, some spins by Deckademics and DJ Grapevine, and a drum performance by Dorian Phelps.

BUTTER will have interactive outdoor installations, a multi-sensory dance party titled “MELT,” artist workshops, historic walking tours by Sampson Levingston, the founder of “Through 2 Eyes,” and BUTTER-themed foods.

The BUTTER 2 schedule is as follows:

Thursday: Preview Night, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: Opening Day and Night, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday Night: MELT, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Plus a testimony service at 2 p.m.

