WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé is doing what she does best — looking good. The icon hopped on her social media accounts, causing mouths to gape open, to flaunt her curves in a black, cutout Nensi Dojaka dress.

Beyoncé is out here glowing in these streets as her latest album, Renaissance, makes waves in the music industry. The multi-hyphenate star served body in a Nensi Dojaka dress that gave sexy a new meaning. The cocktail dress featured cutouts in the breast area that revealed the top and bottom of Beyoncé’s cleavage while covering the middle part. The frock featured long mesh sleeves and was styled with cutout mesh leggings that complemented the dress, adding to its risqué vibe.

To accessorize the look, Beyoncé donned black thong heel sandals, red claw-like nails, silver oversized hoop earrings, and black Prada sunglasses. The artist represented her home state with a blinged-out black and white clutch purse that displayed the words TEXAS, CUNTY, and LONE STAR STATE. Her long, blonde tresses added pop to her all-black look.

Beyoncé’s photo collage was posted to the tunes of her song “Pure/Honey” in which she croons, “It should cost a billion to look this good. But she make it look еasy ’cause she got it.” And she definitely has it.

Beyoncé’s entire getup was put together by celebrity fashion stylist, KJ Moody.

DON’T MISS…

Telfar Demand Increases After Beyoncé Mentions The Brand In ‘Renaissance’

Our Favorite Beyoncé Fashion Moments

Beyoncé Shares An Intimate Photo Of Her And Her Kids With A Special Message About Her Upcoming Album ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé Is ‘That Girl’ In A Sexy Cutout Nensi Dojaka Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com